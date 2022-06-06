Andhra Pradesh: Denied entry into Gannavaram airport, BJP activists stage protest

They gathered there to welcome party’s national president J.P. Nadda

They gathered there to welcome party’s national president J.P. Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists staged a dharna at Gannavaram International Airport, when the police prevented them from entering the airport premises to receive party’s national president J.P. Nadda on Monday.

Mr. Nadda arrived in the State to participate in the Shakti Kendra meetings. BJP State president Somu Veerraju also took part in the programme.

The BJP activists thronged the airport to welcome Mr. Nadda. However, the SPF personnel stopped them at the entrance. The activists raised slogans against the police and the State government.

“The BJP activists were not allowed into the airport due to security reasons,” said a police officer who was monitoring the security at the airport.