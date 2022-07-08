Andhra Pradesh: Delicate surgery performed on two Ongolites

They were suffering from ‘severe stenosis of the aortic valve’

Two patients from Ongole suffering from a serious heart disease got a new lease of life as doctors at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad performed a delicate procedure on them.

Uddandam Sridevi, 59, and Sheikh Mahbub Saheb, 67, both from Ongole, were diagnosed by doctors as suffering from ‘severe stenosis of the aortic valve’. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure was done on them by a team of cardiologists, a hospital release said on Friday.

They were admitted to the hospital last month as they suffered from frequent dizziness, shortness of breath and loss of consciousness. They made a remarkable recovery in a short time and were discharged from hospital in just three days, said senior interventional cardiologist Dr. V. Rajasekhar.

Minimally invasive procedure involves repairing the valve instead of surgically removing it and repairing or replacing it, according to the cardiologist. “The procedure involves minute incisions and does not need to be separated through a chest incision as in open heart surgery. In a way, it is as easy and safe as getting a stent. It is comparable to balloon treatment or an angioplasty in terms of recovery. Hospital stay is only for three days to five days. In most cases, the procedure is a better option when the chances of a speedy recovery are slim and the risk is high,” he said.