Andhra Pradesh: delicate surgery performed in Ongole hospital

November 18, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. YSR Arogyasri scheme has come as a boon for a 62-year-old labourer suffering from nagging hip pain and stiffness as doctors at the Anna Institute of Medical Sciences(AIMS) here has performed total hip replacement(THR) for him free of cost.

AIMS Chairman B.Ramalingeswara Rao told newsmen here on Friday that the patient B.Anjaiah, who has been loading and unloading tobacco bales had been suffering from asteoarthritis and unable to do everyday activities such as walking or bending.

‘‘Now I am back on my feet regaining mobility after the surgery,” said the patient at the time of discharge from the hospital after undergoing the newly-introduced procedure under the State government’s health scheme.

