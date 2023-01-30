Andhra Pradesh: Delays halt progress of work on NH connectivity project in Anantapur

January 30, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Work on the 9.2-km Centrally-sponsored National Highways connectivity project that passes through the city of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh is progressing at a snail’s pace due to numerous delays.

At first, the delay in in permission from the Railways for demolition of the girders and bridge portion across the tracks, and lack of financial approval for compensation for 2 acres of land halted the progress.

Now that the demolition is over, approval for the new designs of pillars and girders from the Railways is awaited. Initially, one side of the four-lane bridge was expected to be opened by January 2023, but now the work is likely to be completed only by March this year.

Work on the project, taken up by Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, was grounded in January last year after the Road Over Bridge on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Railway line in Guntakal Railway Division was demolished.

Roads and Buildings NH Division DEE J. Jagadeesh Gupta told The Hindu that 85% of the work on the ₹198-crore project was completed, and that once the permission is accorded for the flyover (RoB) designs on the railway portion, work on the remaining portion would be completed too.

The land acquisition for the portion from Saptagiri Circle to the Surga Nagar is pending as road widening in this stretch entails demolitions and land acquisitions close to 2 acres.

The Revenue Department has estimated the cost of compensation at ₹80 crore, while originally it was estimated at just ₹8 crore. The proposal is pending with the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Road Transport in the Centre, which is funding the project, which was bid for less by the contractor.

Once the RoB is completed, an underpass with a 4.5-meter square duct will be provided under the railway tracks to allow local traffic to crossover without climbing on to the RoB.