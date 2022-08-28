Andhra Pradesh: Decision to elevate HMs of government schools as MEO draws flak

This is in gross violation of the Unified Service Rules, say union leaders

To strengthen the academic monitoring and supervision and for effective implementation of the welfare programmes launched by the government in the school education sector, and also in view of the High Court orders, the government has issued orders asking certain headmasters of government schools to take full additional charge as Mandal Education Officer (MEO) in their respective areas.

The decision has not gone down well with the municipal teachers’ union, which alleges a raw deal to them.

“This decision has deprived municipal teachers of the 59 MEO posts in as many urban local bodies (ULBs). This is in gross violation of the Unified Service Rules,” said S. Ramakrishna, State president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation (MTF).

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) have criticised the government decision.

In a statement on Sunday, federation president Ch. Manjula, general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy and former general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasad said the teachers were deprived of promotion due to an inordinate delay in implementation of the promised Unified Service Rules.

Now, in a unilateral stand, the government had decided to fill the vacant MEO posts by elevating the government school headmasters. They said the decision not to elevate headmasters of the Zilla Parishad to the posts of MEO and Deputy Education Officer henceforth was also highly objectionable and demanded that the MEO post be proportionately given to the headmasters of government and the Zilla Parishad schools.