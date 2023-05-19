HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Decision on alliances will be taken at an appropriate time, says Purandeswari

The YSR Congress Party government in the State has failed on all fronts, and its corrupt deeds have been exposed during the BJP’s charge-sheet programme

May 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, Daggubati Purandeswari and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao at the party State Executive meeting at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Friday.

BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, Daggubati Purandeswari and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao at the party State Executive meeting at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has said a decision on alliances will be taken at an appropriate time, and has asserted that people are completely disillusioned with the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the party’s State Executive meeting at Gannavaram on May 19 (Friday), Ms. Purandeswari said the government headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed on all fronts, and the BJP had exposed its corrupt deeds in the form of charge-sheets.

The government’s misrule would be made known to the people in detail, for which public meetings would be held across the State, as it deserved to be sent packing in 2024.

She alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy backed off from many promises made by him at the time of 2019 elections.

Ms. Purandeswari said the Modi government did many things, which the previous dispensations could not accomplish, and that people reposed their trust in the party.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the political developments were being reported to the party national leadership from time to time so that it would be alert to the emerging scenario.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, and State party vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.