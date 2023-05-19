Andhra Pradesh: Decision on alliances will be taken at an appropriate time, says Purandeswari

May 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has said a decision on alliances will be taken at an appropriate time, and has asserted that people are completely disillusioned with the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the party’s State Executive meeting at Gannavaram on May 19 (Friday), Ms. Purandeswari said the government headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed on all fronts, and the BJP had exposed its corrupt deeds in the form of charge-sheets.

The government’s misrule would be made known to the people in detail, for which public meetings would be held across the State, as it deserved to be sent packing in 2024.

She alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy backed off from many promises made by him at the time of 2019 elections.

Ms. Purandeswari said the Modi government did many things, which the previous dispensations could not accomplish, and that people reposed their trust in the party.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the political developments were being reported to the party national leadership from time to time so that it would be alert to the emerging scenario.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, and State party vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy were present.