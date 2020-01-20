Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Development Bill tabled in Assembly

The Andhra Pradesh government introduced two Bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020 and The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020, in the Assembly on Monday.

Tabling the Decentralisation Bill, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Legislative Capital will be in Amaravati. Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and offices of the Heads of the departments will be located at Executive Capital of Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the seat of all judicial institutions established under the State legislation, shall, as far as practicable, be located in judicial capital of Kurnool.

The government also proposed to establish Zonal Planning and Development Boards. Two to three districts will be brought under each Board. Also, the village and ward secretariats, which were established a few months ago, were also brought under the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020.

Amaravati Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authority (AMRDA) will replace the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority. All the assets and liabilities, both current and contingent, and bonds issued by the CRDA with the government guarantee will be transferred to AMRDA.