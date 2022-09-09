Andhra Pradesh: Death of girl student at Gurukul school in Chittoor triggers row

Vijayalakshmi reportedly fell unconscious after bouts of vomiting; parents allege negligence by school

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 09, 2022 18:54 IST

Activists of BSP, Left Parties and Dalit forums staging a protest at Dr. Ambedkar Government Gurukul Patashala in Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The death of a girl student at Dr. Ambedkar Government Gurukul Patashala in Chittoor in the early hours on Friday triggered a row. Her parents and villagers staged a protest, alleging negligence on the part of the school authorities.

Vijayalakshmi (13), a native of SR Puram mandal, reportedly fell unconscious after bouts of vomiting in the early hours. The school staff shifted her to the District Hospital in an autorickshaw. But, Vijayalakshmi was declared brought dead.

Her parents and the residents of her village staged a protest at the District Hospital. They alleged that the school authorities paid no heed even as the girl complained of severe stomach pain on Thursday night. They also deplored that to the staff shifted Vijayalakshmi to the hospital in an autorickshaw instead of an ambulance.

Support our reporting.
Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy inspected the school and the hospital. “Vijayalakshmi told her roommate on Thursday night that she had severe stomach pain. The school principal told the police that the girl died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. But the hospital authorities said that the girl was brought dead. A case will be registered at I-Town police station. As of now, there is no clarity over the exact cause of death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” the Deputy SP said.

Meanwhile, the Left Party leaders, along with functionaries of Dalit associations, staged a protest in front of the Patashala and demanded a detailed inquiry into the ‘suspicious death’ of Vijayalakshmi.

They alleged that the girl was not shifted to hospital on time even as the District Coordinator of the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) was just a few metres away from the school. They also accused the district administration of ‘trying to play down the issue to shield those responsible’ for the girl’s death.

