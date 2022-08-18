Andhra Pradesh: DD Saptagiri to telecast ‘Swaraj’ from August 20

The docu-drama on freedom struggle can be watched between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Saturday

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 18, 2022 19:50 IST

Doordarshan Kendra Deputy Director General D. Ranganatham addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Doordarshan Kendra Deputy Director General D. Ranganatham has announced that the mega show 'Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha (Swaraj: A Comprehensive Story of India's Freedom Struggle) will be telecast from August 20 in Telugu on the DD Saptagiri channel.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ranganatham said the show presented in docu-drama format portrays India's freedom struggle right from Vasco-da-Gama landing in the country in the 15th Century.

“The serial will showcase several aspects of Indian history, featuring the lives and sacrifices made by lesser-known heroes of the freedom struggle. Popular film actor Manoj Joshi plays the role of the narrator of the serial. The serial has a grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat,” said Mr. Ranganatham.

The 75-episode serial will be telecast every Saturday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., and the episodes will repeat every Sunday (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.), every Wednesday (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.) and every Friday (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.), he said.

Mr. Ranganathan said, the Doordarshan, along with Swaraj, has launched four other serials including ‘Jal Bharati’, ‘Corporate Sarpanch’ and ‘Yeh Dil Mange More’, with messages of patriotism and women empowerment. These are being telecast during the prime time hours Monday to Friday on the DD National.

Mr. Ranganathan said the Doordarshan is planning to revamp its regional channels by introducing new programmes and shows with discussions on current topics.

