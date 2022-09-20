Andhra Pradesh: Days of YSRCP government are numbered, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting in front of the sub-jail in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said law and order had completely collapsed in the State.

“Women’s security and justice to the farmers, SCs, STs, and BCs have turned into a mirage under the YSRCP rule,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the party cadre and people in front of the District Sub-Jail here.

He was speaking after calling on the eight party leaders who were remanded in connection with the violent incidents in Kuppam last month.

Mr. Naidu said the days of the YSRCP government were numbered, and appealed to the people to “revolt against the oppression of the government” and join the TDP’s movement — ‘Quit Jagan – Save Andhra Pradesh’.

‘Erring policemen warned’

“I will not spare erring police personnel working for the ruling party and filing false cases against the TDP cadre. In the last three years, the YSRCP government has filed over 5,000 false cases,” he said.

“While only 10% of the police officers are violating the rules, 90% of them are suffering in silence and feel helpless. I am preparing a list of all those filing false cases against us,” Mr. Naidu said.

Reading out the names of the TDP leaders under remand, Mr. Naidu explained about the serious IPC sections registered against them, from attempt-to-murder to carrying lethal weapons.

“They (those in remand) came to my meeting at Kuppam and were attacked by the YSRCP cadre. Instead of protecting our cadre, the police had booked them under various sections to curtail their chances of bail,” Mr. Naidu said.

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh was in the “grip of State-sponsored terrorism,” Mr. Naidu asked the people to protect their civil rights.

Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, demanding the shifting of the murder case to other States showed the worsening law and order situation in the State, Mr. Naidu said.

“Despite having 11 CBI cases against him, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone to the extent of intimidating the officials. With the help of the police, he wants to frighten the TDP cadre. These very police personnel will arrest him once he loses power,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Redd’s scheduled visit to Kuppam, Mr. Naidu’s home turf, on September 23, the TDP national president said, “What moral right the Chief Minister has to visit Kuppam without doing anything to the region in the last more than three years. Why have the people of Kuppam not provided water from the Handri-Neeva scheme?”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is dreaming of winning all the 175 seats in the 2024 elections. I challenge him to win in Pulivendula,” Mr. Naidu said, and blamed the Chief Minister for the delay in the Polavaram project and destruction of Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu said the TDP would go to the people with the slogan, ‘One State one capital’.

After the address, Mr. Naidu visited the residence of former Mayor Katari Hemalatha in Ganganapalle locality.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu, who arrived at the Renigunta airport, reached Chittoor by road. At various places on the Tirupati-Bengaluru National Highway, he was accorded a warm welcome by the party cadre.

The police made elaborate security arrangements in Chittoor and its surroundings, besides arranging barricades at the sub-jail.

Senior party cadre from Chittoor, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Nellore districts thronged Chittoor and accompanied Mr. Naidu.