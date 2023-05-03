Andhra Pradesh: Data centre, tech park set to transform Visakhapatnam into a Tier-I city, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

May 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone on May 3 (Wednesday) for the ₹21,844-crore data centre coming up as part of the Vizag Tech Park Limited (VTPL) of the Adani Group.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the data centre would be a game changer, and help Visakhapatnam transform from a Tier-II to Tier-I city in the near future. “More significantly, the centre runs entirely on green power generated from renewable sources,” the Chief Minister said, and thanked the Adani Group for setting up the largest such facility in the country in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the gathering at Hill No. 4 at Rushikonda on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that setting up of a 300-MW data centre would also play a key role in the India-Singapore submarine cable system, which would change the future dynamics of broadband services.

“The VTPL will come up in an area of 190.29 acres. It consists of the ₹14,634-crore 200-MW integrated data centre at Madurawada (Hill No. 4) and ₹7,210-crore 100-MW integrated data centre at Kapuluppada,” the Chief Minister said.

The VTPL would provide direct employment to 39,815 people and indirect employment to 10,610 people in seven years, he said.

“The data centre with IT business parks, skill development centres and recreation facilities will increase the Internet speed and improve connectivity,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

‘A visionary leader’

Adani Group Managing Director Rajesh Adani said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a visionary leader, who has achieved 70% GDP growth rate without compromising on social welfare. Gram secretariats and Navaratnas are really a benchmark regime that every State can follow.”

Adani Group CEO Karan Adani and Minister of IT Gudivada Amarnath were among others who participated in the programme.

The Adani Group that had initially come forward to set up a 200-MW data centre in 130 acres on Hill No. 4 later expressed its willingness to set up another 100-MW centre. The State government had then issued orders allotting another 60.29 acres at Kapuluppada for the second centre.