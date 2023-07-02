ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Dastagiri, accused-turned-approver in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, seeks legal aid from Supreme Court

July 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KADAPA

Dastagiri’s appeal comes in the wake of the apex court issuing a notice asking him to appear before it on July 3 in a petition that challenged the way he turned an approver in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Shaik Dastagiri, an accused in the sensational murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and who has since turned an approver, has sought legal aid from the Supreme Court.

The plea comes in the wake of a notice served by the Supreme Court, asking him to appear before it in connection with the petition filed by the slain MP’s former personal assistant M.V. Krishna Reddy.

Krishna Reddy, also an accused in the case according to the supplementary charge-sheet filed by the CBI, had recently filed a petition before the Supreme Court objecting to the way Dastagiri had turned into an approver.

The apex court had served notice on Dastagiri, asking him to appear before it on July 3 (Monday), when the case was listed for hearing.

It was in this connection that Dastagiri had sought legal aid from the Supreme Court.

