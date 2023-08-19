Andhra Pradesh: Dalit youth alleges torture in Kadiyam police station in East Godavari district

August 19, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A 23-year-old Dalit youth on Saturday alleged physical torture inside Kadiyam police station after he was detained allegedly for his role in a woman missing case in East Godavari district.

Speaking to newsmen after being discharged from a local hospital here on Saturday, the victim, Vaddi Venkata Prasad, has alleged; “Kadiyam Sub-Inspector R. Sivaji has asked me to drink his urine when I sought drinking water while he was beating me inside the Kadiyam police station on August 17th evening”. The victim has stated that the police admitted him to a local hospital after he fell unconscious following the physical torture on the same day.

The victim is a native of Kunkudupalli village of Chagallu mandal, from where he was brought to the Kadiyam police station. He is a daily-wage worker.

“Mr. Venkata Prasad has been taken into custody by the Kadiyam police for reportedly assisting his friend in a woman missing case. He has given his two-wheeler to his friend, the prime accused in the missing case reported in July,” said East Godavari ASP M. Rajani told The Hindu.

The victim’s wife Sireesha has alleged, “The police did not inform us about the arrest of my husband. His friends informed us after he was admitted to the hospital by the Kadiyam police. Till August 18, the police did not allow me to see my husband in the hospital.”

East Godavari in-charge SP S. Sateesh Kumar told The Hindu, “SI R. Sivaji has admitted that he has beaten the victim during the interrogation. The victim has been admitted to the hospital for treatment for ‘proper breath’. He must have suffered from asthma at the time”.

‘Case registered against SI’

“A case has been registered against Sub-Inspector R. Sivaji under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. An inquiry has commenced against the SI by DSP (ST&ST cases). Mr. Sivaji has been sent on Vacant Reserve (VR)“, said Mr. Sateesh Kumar. The East Godavari police also registered cases against the Sub-Inspector under the IPC Sections 323 and 325 on the charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association president Muppala Subba Rao has alleged that the Kadiyam police used the ‘Third Degree’ against the Dalit youth and later admitted him to the hospital. “The physical torture inside the Kadiyam police station should be investigated and necessary action be initiated against the responsible officials,” said Mr. Subba Rao.

