ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Cyclonic circulation likely to develop in Bay of Bengal on May 6, says IMD

May 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Light to moderate rain likely at isolated places in State during the next three days, it says; Chowdepalle in Chittoor district records a rainfall of 57.75 mm

Tharun Boda

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop over south-east Bay of Bengal around May 6. It might intensify into a low pressure, and into a depression and a cyclonic storm by May 9 or 10, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a few places in Andhra Pradesh received heavy rainfall, while many mandals experienced light to moderate rainfall.

While Chowdepalle in Chittoor district recorded a rainfall of 57.75 mm, Vajrakarur in Anantapur district received 48.5 mm rainfall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A few mandals in Chittoor, West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Anakapalli, Alluri Sithararama Raju and Palnadu districts received over 30 mm rainfall.

Several mandals in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Kurnool, Prakasam, Annamayya, Tirupati, Konaseema, NTR, Eluru, Kadapa, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai and Nellore districts received light to moderate rainfall.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature across the State had come down because of thunderstorm activity and cloudy weather.

While the highest maximum temperature of 36.6° Celsius was recorded in Kurnool, the lowest maximum temperature of 31.5° Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram in Annamayya district.

The IMD, in its forecast, also said that light to moderate rain was likely at isolated places in the State during the next three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US