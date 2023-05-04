HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Cyclonic circulation likely to develop in Bay of Bengal on May 6, says IMD

Light to moderate rain likely at isolated places in State during the next three days, it says; Chowdepalle in Chittoor district records a rainfall of 57.75 mm

May 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop over south-east Bay of Bengal around May 6. It might intensify into a low pressure, and into a depression and a cyclonic storm by May 9 or 10, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a few places in Andhra Pradesh received heavy rainfall, while many mandals experienced light to moderate rainfall.

While Chowdepalle in Chittoor district recorded a rainfall of 57.75 mm, Vajrakarur in Anantapur district received 48.5 mm rainfall.

A few mandals in Chittoor, West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Anakapalli, Alluri Sithararama Raju and Palnadu districts received over 30 mm rainfall.

Several mandals in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Kurnool, Prakasam, Annamayya, Tirupati, Konaseema, NTR, Eluru, Kadapa, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai and Nellore districts received light to moderate rainfall.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature across the State had come down because of thunderstorm activity and cloudy weather.

While the highest maximum temperature of 36.6° Celsius was recorded in Kurnool, the lowest maximum temperature of 31.5° Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram in Annamayya district.

The IMD, in its forecast, also said that light to moderate rain was likely at isolated places in the State during the next three days.

