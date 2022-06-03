Andhra Pradesh: cycling ensures physical and mental fitness, says Collector

‘People should develop the habit of cycling’

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar on Friday said that cycling would ensure both physical and mental fitness apart from helping people to have transport facility for short distances. Along with Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, he participated in a cycle rally on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged people to develop habit of cycling for many benefits. Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that cycling would ensure health and happiness. Srikakulam Nehru Yuva Kendram Coordinator K. Venkat Ujwal said that cycling was part of life for people of many countries and it needed to be promoted in Srikakulam and other parts. Srikakulam SP G.R. Radhika and SETSRI CEO B.V. Prasada Rao were present in the rally which covered areas including Kodiramama Murthy Stadium and 7-Road Junction.