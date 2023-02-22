Andhra Pradesh: Cultural events and drama competitions to be held in Vizianagaram district on February 23

February 22, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Uttarandhra Powranika Padyanatika potilu, a competition among the cultural artistes of North Andhra region will be held at Dwarapudi village in Vzianagaram district on Thursday, according to former chairman of Vizianagaram Grandhalaya Samstha and TDP senior leader Boddula Narasinga Rao.

Addressing the media conference, he said that his family was conducting the day-long cultural competition on the first death anniversary of his father Boddula Gurnaidu. He said that his father used to encourage drama artistes of the North Andha region. Mr. Narasinga Rao said that Vizianagaram was a great cultural centre and its image would be enhanced with such competitions and programmes.