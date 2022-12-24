Andhra Pradesh: cultivate paddy varieties with less crop duration in the rabi season, farmers told

December 24, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla, along with his baby boy, on Saturday kick-started paddy sowing operations at Kamanagaruvu village, near Amalapuram town, marking commencement of the rabi season. In the kharif seaon, Mr. Kaushik had sown the seed to commence the agriculture season.

The farmers have been advised to prefer the paddy varieties with less crop duration in the rabi season. MTU 1121 paddy variety is said to be the most preferred variety in the rabi 2022-23 in the Konaseema region. The crop duration of MTU 1121 is 125 days.

According to Konaseema Assistant Director of Agriculture Kaki Nageswara Rao, the total area under paddy is above 1.93 lakh acres in the district in the rabi season.

In an interaction with the farmers, the Collector has assured that the irrigation facility would be provided to the tail-end areas. The farmers have been told to minimise usage of pesticides and fertilizers.