  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: cultivate paddy varieties with less crop duration in the rabi season, farmers told

Water will be provided to the tail-end areas: Collector

December 24, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Himanshu Shukla, along with his baby boy, kick-starting sowing activity near Amalapruam in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday.

Collector Himanshu Shukla, along with his baby boy, kick-starting sowing activity near Amalapruam in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla, along with his baby boy, on Saturday kick-started paddy sowing operations at Kamanagaruvu village, near Amalapuram town, marking commencement of the rabi season.  In the kharif seaon, Mr. Kaushik had sown the seed to commence the agriculture season.

The farmers have been advised to prefer the paddy varieties with less crop duration in the rabi season. MTU 1121 paddy variety is said to be the most preferred variety in the rabi 2022-23 in the Konaseema region. The crop duration of MTU 1121 is 125 days. 

According to Konaseema Assistant Director of Agriculture Kaki Nageswara Rao, the total area under paddy is above 1.93 lakh acres in the district in the rabi season.

In an interaction with the farmers, the Collector has assured that the irrigation facility would be provided to the tail-end areas. The farmers have been told to minimise usage of pesticides and fertilizers.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.