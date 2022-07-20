Andhra Pradesh: CS reviews steps to achieve SDGs

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma exhorted the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments to focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as per the key indicators laid down by the NITI Aayog, and to sort out any pending issues thereof.

Addressing a review meeting on SDGs at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr. Sharma emphasised on reaching the goals assigned in the Chief Secretaries’ workshop held at Dharmasala (Himachal Pradesh) recently and at other forums.

He said due priority should be given to improvements to be made in education sector in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, organic farming, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, drone policy, aspirational and inspirational districts, PM Gati Shakti, the challenge of malnutrition and etc.

Special Chief Secretaries Neerabh Kumar Prasad, K. Praveen Kumar, B. Rajasekhar, Y. Srilakshmi, G. Anantharamu, Ajay Jain, S.S. Rawat, Rajat Bhargava and Poonam Malakondaiah and others were present in the meeting.