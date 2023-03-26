Andhra Pradesh: Cross-voting charge a ploy to ease me out of YSRCP, says suspended MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

March 26, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA representing Venkatagiri constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday saw a conspiracy to ease him out of the party by accusing him of cross-voting in the recent MLC elections under MLA quota.

Reacting to the disciplinary action taken by the party, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said the MLC elections had been used as a pretext to cast aspersions on him.

“The Election Commission and the Constitution are clear on the election of MLCs through secret ballot. Cross-voting charge is unsubstantiated,” he told the mediapersons who sought his reaction on the swift political developments in the State.

“The party is creating a situation wherein it will be difficult for me to continue in it any longer,” the former Minister said. He opined that there was no respect for the legislators with self-respect in the party, which had a place only for “sycophants.”

Charge against Sajjala

On the charge made by Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy that money had changed hands leading to cross-voting by four party MLAs in favour of the TDP candidate for one MLC seat, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy denied the charge, and alleged that the former, who was only a media representative in the past, had amassed disproportionate assets worth thousands of crores of rupees of late.

He recalled that the trouble for him had started when he exposed the alleged illegal activities of sand, mines and liquor mafia in Nellore district, and raised his voice over development projects remaining a non-starter.

There was no proper response to memoranda submitted by him on various people’s issues to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said, adding, instead of taking the “constructive criticism in the right spirit,” the party had named an “extra-constitutional” person as the party in-charge in his place and humiliated him.

Even his security was scaled down recently, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy recalled, alleging that the Chief Minister’s Office even went to the extent of asking the district officials not to lend a listening ear to him when he came with issues concerning the people.

The Venkatagiri MLA also said he would certainly contest the next Assembly elections to “uphold democracy.”

Depending on the emerging political situation and opportunity, other members of the Anam family, which had been in State politics for eight decades, would also contest, he added.