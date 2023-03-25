Andhra Pradesh: Crisis deepening in YSR Congress Party, as MLAs are dissatisfied with Jagan’s style of functioning, says Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

March 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NELLORE

A day after his suspension from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), rebel party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that the “crisis in the ruling party is deepening as more MLAs are dissatisfied with the style of functioning of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Talking to a group of mediapersons who met him here on Saturday, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said the dissatisfied YSRCP MLAs would come out of the party in a big way ahead of the next Assembly elections after getting confirmed their position in other parties.

The dissatisfaction among the ruling party MLAs was not confined to just Nellore district, but across the State, he contended.

“Dismissal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is certain in 2024 as all sections of people, from Itchapuram to Tada, are upset with the anti-people policies of the government,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy asserted.

“The YSRCP will certainly be swept away in the political tsunami that is in the offing,” he added.

The results in the recent MLC elections from the three graduates constituencies and under the MLA quota were a clear writing on the wall for the ruling party, he observed.

“Trouble started after I staged Gandhian way of protests to get the civic woes of the people of my constituency resolved and offered, on humanitarian grounds, logistic support to the farmers of Amaravati, including a large number of women, during their padayatra to Tirupati amid heavy rains and floods then,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy recalled, adding, as a result, the party looked at him with suspicion and allegedly ordered tapping of his phones.

‘Jagan inaccessible’

Meanwhile, another suspended MLA representing Udayagiri constituency Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy felt that a majority of the MLAs were upset with the leadership as the Chief Minister was inaccessible to them.

This was in sharp contrast to the style of functioning of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, whom he had met at least 100 times, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy added.

He said he felt humiliated when the party appointed M. Dhanunjaya Reddy as Udayagiri Assembly constituency in-charge. Mr. Dhanunjaya Reddy emerged as parallel power centre in the constituency and interfered with the functioning of the district officials, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged.

The party had also made it clear that he would not be given the ticket to contest the 2024 Assembly elections, and that he might be accommodated in the Legislative Council, he lamented.

Meanwhile, another suspended MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri constituency) said he would take a decision on his political future after interacting with his followers.

“A lot of time is there (for the next Assembly elections),” he added.