Andhra Pradesh: Credit for TDP’s success in MLC elections goes to ‘karyakartas’, says Atchannaidu

April 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Giving full credit for the success of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the recent North Andhra Graduate MLC elections to the ‘karyakartas’ (activists), party State president K. Atchannaidu said on Wednesday that tickets and posts would be given only to those who had given their blood and sweat to the party.

Addressing the inaugural of the TDP zonal committee meeting here, Mr. Atchannaidu called upon the party activists to work with more enthusiasm, and said that people were eager to seen party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu form the government in the State after the 2024 elections.

Gone were the days when tickets and posts had been given based on recommendations, Mr. Atchannaidu said. “Now, if a worker gets a ticket or a key post, it is a reward for his or efforts,” he added.

“The party is monitoring those who are working for the party, and they will be given recognition they deserve,” he said.

“In 2014, our only motto was only to develop the State. As it was a newly formed State, we had focussed only on how to bring investments, how to complete Polavaram project and build a new capital. Given the huge task, the party had ignored the cadres. Now, karyakartas are our top priority,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

The YSRCP, which wanted to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, had completely ignored it since coming to power. Apart from encroaching upon the government lands worth crores of rupees, the YSRCP did noting to complete the irrigation projects, he alleged.

“People of the North Andhra region do not want a capital. They want eradication of backwardness in the region. They want employment and an end to migrations from the region. They need industries, IT companies and projects,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

The party programmes such as ‘Badude... Badudu’, ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ had exposed the wrongdoings of the YSRCP. The results of the MLC elections reflected the mood among the people and how vexed they were with the ruling dispensation, he said.

Former MLC and Uttarandhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy got nervous after the graduate MLC elections.

He said the YSRCP leaders too were unhappy with the Chief Minister. That was the reason why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy toned down his rhetoric and started pacifying them.

Party MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Mahila Wing president V. Anitha, former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, and former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy were among others present.

Over 5,000 party workers, and unit and cluster in-charges from 34 constituencies in the Uttarandhra region attended the meeting.