Andhra Pradesh: CREDAI to conduct Home Expo in Rajamahendravaram from November 6

The Hindu Bureau October 11, 2022 20:38 IST

At least 90 stalls of banks, building materials and construction firms will be set up in the three-day expo to be held at C.V. Subbalakshmi Convention Centre, says CREDAI Rajamahendravaram chapter chairman

CREDAI Rajamahendravaram Chapter office-bearers release brochure of the Home Expo during a press conference in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Rajamahendravaram Chapter chairman Suravarapu Srinivas Kumar on Tuesday said that the fourth Home Expo would be conducted in Rajamehendravaram from November 6 to give a fillip to the real estate sector in the Godavari region. The last Home Expo was held in 2019 and later it had to be stopped due to the COVID-19. Speaking to the media, Mr. Srinivas Kumar has said that at least 90 stalls of banks, building materials and construction firms would be set up in the three-day expo to be held at C.V. Subbalakshmi Convention Centre in the city. The details of residential, commercial properties and townships would be made available to the visitors apart from displaying the interior and building materials in the expo, Mr. Srinivas Kumar added. He said that over 20,000 visitors are expected to turn up for the expo to be inaugurated by Home Minister Taneti Vanita and MP Margani Bharat. CREDAI Honorary Chairman Buddiga Srinivasu, president Sekhar Reddy Karri, General Secretary Challa Murali and other members on Tuesday released a brochure of the Home Expo.



