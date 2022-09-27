Andhra Pradesh: Creating awareness on residue-free milk production among farmers need of the hour, says CM

Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to implement cattle insurance scheme from October; the government will bear 80% of the premium  

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 20:19 IST

The assistant posts in Animal Husbandry Department should be filled up soon, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy   | Photo Credit: File photo

 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the concept of organic milk should be promoted in the State.

“Milk and eggs are given to children. There should not be any chemical residues as it may affect their health. Besides, setting up a research centre through Amul can be explored,” he said while chairing a review meeting of Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the excess use of pesticides and chemicals in cultivation was reaching the cattle through feed. “Chemical residues are found in milk. Creating awareness on residue-free milk production among farmers is necessary,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the assistant posts in the Animal Husbandry Department should be filled up and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) should have such posts.

“It should be verified whether insurance cover is being provided to livestock purchased under YSR Cheyutha and Asara. Steps should be taken to implement the insurance scheme from October. The aim of the scheme is that no farmer should be affected in case of the death of livestock due to disease or accident. The government would bear 80% of the insurance premium, he said. 

Cattle doctor concept

The Chief Minister said that a ‘Cattle Doctor’ concept should be developed in the lines of the ‘soil doctor’ and ‘family doctor’.

“The cattle doctor should update the health card for the animals annually and create awareness on cattle feed among farmers. A report on the Cattle Doctor concept should be submitted in the next meeting,” he said adding that additional staff should be recruited, if necessary. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take up Nadu-Nedu works in veterinary hospitals. A comprehensive plan should be drafted taking the mandal as a unit. There should be a constant review of YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinics, he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry S. Appalaraju, Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Poonam Malkondaiah, Principal Secretary (Finance) Chiranjivi Choudhary, Animal Husbandry Department Director R. Amarender Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

