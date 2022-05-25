Andhra Pradesh CRDA to mop up ₹300 cr. through auction of plots at Amaravati layout

e-auction to be conducted on May 31

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) has chalked out plans to mop up around ₹300 crore through the sale of plots at Amaravati township at Nowluru and Mangalagiri villages in Guntur district.

The CRDA proposes to sell the plots via e-auction scheduled to be conducted on May 31. The plots at the Amaravati layout would be sold in a phased manner to raise funds for meeting financial requirements for constructing the infrastructural facilities in the Capital Amaravati area.

Disclosing these details at a press conference on Wednesday, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said the upset price was fixed at ₹17,800 per square yard (sq. yd). In lot-1 comprising of 29 plots would be auctioned. These 29 plots, include 200 sq. yd, and six 1,000 sq. yd plots. The last date for registration to participate in e-auction is May 27. The applications can be submitted online, http://konugolu.ap.gov.in portal.

The e-acution would be conducted on May 31. Loan facility was also being provided. Interested persons may avail themselves of the loan facility provided by Union Bank and ICICI bank. For technical queries, interested buyers can contact 08645-246370/71/72/73/74 and for administrative queries 9866-2527124, he said.

Mr. Yadav said that the layout was developed in 2000 by then VGTMUDA. The layout is close to National Highway-16(5) and new bypass road was passing through the Amaravati township. On the northern side, Amrita university was under construction. On the southern side, Vijayawada-Guntur old road was nearby and Mangalgiri railway station was located in the right side of the layout, he said.

Residential complexes

Answering the questions, Mr. Yadav said that the residential complexes being built for MLAs and MLCs and All India Service officers would be completed by November. The developmental works would be taken up duly following the High Court orders, he said.

The CRDA was holding talks with the bankers to avail loans to the tune of ₹3,000 crore. The amount was required for capital city works. The CRDA was bound by the commitments made to and agreements entered into with the ryots in the Capital region. The works would be taken up in a phased manner. The Karakatta works would begin very shortly, he said.

To another question, Mr. Yadav said the APCRDA was the only mediator with regard to the Happynest project.