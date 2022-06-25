Andhra Pradesh: CRDA allots 104 plots in Navuluru MIG layout through e-lottery

These plots are registered with Real Estate Regulatory Authority, says Commissioner

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) conducted e-lottery for allotment of plots in the MIG layout at Navuluru in the Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits, at the CRDA head office here in the presence of Commissioner Vivek Yadav on Saturday.

Certificates of allotment were given to 104 out of 147 persons who applied for the plots.

On the occasion, Mr. Yadav said the plots would not cause any problem in the future as the layout was registered with the AP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (AP-RERA), to which the CRDA was answerable.

Infrastructure such as 60-foot to 80-foot wide roads and 40-foot internal roads, walking tracks, sewage treatment plants, storm water drains and parks were being created by the CRDA.

Further, the CRDA was in the process of developing Jagananna smart townships in 26 Assembly constituencies in its purview. So far, proposals submitted by the Collectors of six districts were submitted to a State-level committee for necessary clearances.