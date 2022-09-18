Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) wants discussion on Polavaram project in Assembly 

CPI(M) leaders V. Srinivasa Rao and Ch. Babu Rao releasing a poster for the ‘Desa Rakshana Bheri’ meeting, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI (M) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must initiate a discussion on Polavaram irrigation project during the ongoing Assembly session and pass a resolution opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the Central government had ‘thrown away’ the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) package relating to the Polavaram project victims.

The Centre was not taking any initiative in completing the Polavaram project. The government was not mounting pressure on it. As a result, tribal people in 100 villages were rendered homeless during the recent floods. The tribals were living in a pathetic condition. About ₹35,000 crore are required for the R&R. The State government should nail the Centre on release of funds and completion the project, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an irony that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a power point presentation on the State finances and capital Amaravati in the Assembly when Polavaram project-displaced people were waiting for the R&R. In light of these facts, the government was requested to allow a discussion on the Polavaram project in the Assembly, he said, adding that the Chief Minister should make a presentation on the Polavaram project in the Assembly.

Electricity Amendment Bill

Referring to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the States such as Kerala and Telangana had already opposed the Bill. Andhra Pradesh government was requested to take a view of the repercussions of the Bill, he said.

Referring to issues pertaining to the capital at Amravati, the CPI(M) leader said that the YSRCP government had supported Amaravati as the capital when it was in the opposition. But, it had changed its stand after coming to power, he said.

The CPI(M) would organise a public meeting, ‘Desa Rakshana Bheri’ on September 24 as a conclusion to its campaign in the State. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri and others would address the gathering, he added.

CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao also spoke.