Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) stages protest over acquisition of lands in Narayanpur

NOTE: PHOTO FOLLOWS THE REPORT

Narayanpuram in Srikakulam district has been witnessing tense atmosphere for the past three days following a tussle between CPI(M) activists and police personnel as the Left party leaders opposed forcible acquisition of lands from the farmers who were tilling those fields for the last 50 years.

As many as 200 CPI(M) activists hae been were arrested in the last three days. CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao and others staged protest at Sarubujjili police station on Thursday seeking the immediate release of all the arrested leaders and activists stating that they were fighting for the justice for the farmers.

“The government colluded with real estate mafia and dominating section of ruling party to grab 170 acres of lands under the pretext that the farmers did not have the legitimate documents. The government should give them pattas immediately and release the arrested leaders and farmers,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

A CPI(M) delegation met arrested persons at Amadalavalasa Sarubujjili police station and condemned the forcible acquisition of lands from the farmers.