Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) politicising Presidential election, alleges BJP 

‘The Left party’s criticism of YSRCP for supporting NDA’s nominee is tantamount to harming tribals’ interests’

The remarks of the CPI(M) against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for extending its support to NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu tantamount to betraying the interests of the tribal people, alleges BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in a release, said the BJP-led NDA had fielded Ms. Murmu as its Presidential nominee keeping in view the need for social justice and to uplift the downtrodden sections.

The CPI(M), which has completely faded into oblivion, was commenting on the matter only to prove its existence, the BJP leader said.

“The CPI(M) has been rejected by the people long ago, but it has still not given up its outdated ideology,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

He pointed out that parties that were not constituents of the NDA such as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Biju Janata Dal, and Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka had thrown their weight behind Ms. Murmu.

Unmindful of it, the CPI(M) was politicising the election to the country’s highest Constitutional post, he alleged.