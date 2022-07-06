Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) plans ‘Maha Dharanas’ against price hike on July 11  

‘BJP-led NDA govt. reneged on its promise of bringing down LPG prices’

CPI(M) activists staging a protest against the hike in prices of domestic LPG cylinders, in Vijayawada Wednesday.

‘BJP-led NDA govt. reneged on its promise of bringing down LPG prices’

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) activists staged a protest against the hike in prices of domestic LPG cylinder on Wednesday.

Displaying empty cylinders, the protesters said that the price per cylinder shot up to ₹1,100 from ₹400 during the tenure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre .

“The BJP, in run-up to general elections in 2014, promised to bring down the LPG prices within 100 days of coming to power. But, it reneged on it promise. The NDA government has imposed a burden of ₹25 lakh crore by increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the last eight years,” said CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao.

He said the loans availed by the corporates were being waived off while the government was not interest in extending the subsidy on LPG cylinders to the consumers.

“The CPI(M) will continue the agitation against the spiralling prices of essential commodities. Maha dharnas will be organised in front of district Collectorates on July 11,” said Mr. Babu Rao.