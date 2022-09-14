Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) plans agitation against ‘anti-people’s policies’ of Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) has planned a State-wide agitation from Wednesday against the ‘anti-people’s policies’ of the BJP-led Central government, party’s State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has said.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat will address a public meeting at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on September 23, while another public meeting will be held in Vijayawada on September 24, which will be addressed by party Polit Bureau member Sitaram Yechuri. B.V. Raghavalu will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on September 27, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

“The BJP government at the Centre has registered a dismal performance in governance and it reflects from the fact that India is standing at 132 nd place among the 191 countries in the United Nations Human Development Index-2021-22,” he said.

Opening an exhibition of caricatures, paintings, and graphs on the ‘misrule of the BJP’, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the party would take out padayatras and organise public meetings to ‘let people know what the BJP is doing’.

He said the BJP had failed to support the State in building its capital, setting up a steel plant at Kadapa, according Special Category Status (SCS). “The BJP is hurting religious sentiments of some groups and creating unrest in the State,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao added.