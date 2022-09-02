Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) leaders visit ‘encroached’ areas near Budameru drain

They lash out at WRD for ‘not taking action’

Leaders of the Communist Party of India(CPI) (Marxist) on Friday visited areas near the Budameru drain, near Ramakrishnapuram, which have been reportedly occupied illegally by some people.

CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao said that officials of the Water Resources Department(WRD) have remained silent though lands, worth of crores of rupees, are being levelled and encroached upon. He also alleged involvement of YSR Congress Party leaders in the issue.

For namesake, the WRD officials put up a board and registered a case without mentioning any names, he continued.

“It is not correct on the part of WRD officials to wash off their hands in this manner. The lands could be used for better purposes,” he said, adding that the party would fight against encroachments and ensure that the lands are used for poor.