Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) demands release of 31 Army aspirants arrested at Nallapadu

Candidates from Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam districts sent to Rajahmundry jail

Candidates from Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam districts sent to Rajahmundry jail

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)‘s Anantapur district secretary V. Rambhupal sought the immediate release of 31 aspiring candidates for army recruitment from Rajahmundry Central Jail as they were not involved in any arson or destruction of railway property, and were picked up from Nallapadu railway station near Guntur while they were travelling from Anantapur, Kurnool and Prakasam districts.

Releasing a video recording of the statement given by candidates while they were being taken into the Rajahmundry jail on Sunday, Mr. Rambhupal said that these candidates were getting trained for Army recruitment at a private agency in Guntur and were asked to come to Guntur by the institute, hence they had boarded the train on Friday.

“At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, all the students were detained at Nallapadu police station and an FIR (No.634/2022 of 18 June 2022) was lodged against them without any reason. They were detained in Nallapadu on Saturday and packed off to Rajahmundry on Sunday,” he added.

All the candidates got selected in the physical tests and were awaiting written examination, for which they were taking coaching at Guntur, the students added in the video.

They shot the video just before entering the Rajahmundry jail and sent the video to their family members. Mr. Rambhupal termed it a police atrocity and high-handedness as a couple of candidates were allegedly beaten up by the Circle Inspector there after they questioned him about the grounds on which they were being placed under arrest.