Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) alleges forcible land acquisition for Bhavanapadu port project

CPI(M) senior leader P. Madhu addressing residents of the Bhavanapadu port project area in Srikakulam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) senior leader P. Madhu on Wednesday warned that the party would launch a State-wide agitation along with other opposition parties, if the government did not stop the ‘forcible land acquisition’ for Bhavanapadu port proposed in Srikakulam district.

Mr. Madhu, along with CPI(M) Srikakulam secretary D. Govind and party leaders Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, K. Mohana Rao and others, visited Mulapeta and Vishnuchakaram villages where the State government had proposed to acquire land for the port for which a notification was issued recently.

The port project has been receiving a stiff resistance from the people since 2013 when the first notification was issued for land acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interaction with the CPI(M) leaders, the villagers alleged that ‘they were being harassed by bind-over and false cases for raising their voice against the land acquisition’. Mr. Madhu said that the government should not acquire land without the prior consent of the villagers and payment of compensation to the property owners.

“The government is giving many assurances to acquire land by hook or by crook in Bhavanapadu. The CPI(M) will stand by the people to protect their interests. We will lead an all-party delegation and intensify the struggle to stop the land acquisition for the port project,” said Mr. Madhu.

CPIM district secretary D. Govinda Rao said that hundreds of Project Displaced Families (PDFs) of the Vamsadhara Phase-2 were leading a ‘pathetic life in the absence of fair compensation and delay in construction of rehabilitation colonies’.

“The government wants to speed up the land acquisition process only to benefit the corporate companies. It is least bothered to know the grievances of the people who are apprehensive about their livelihood and shelter,” he added.

The local leaders alleged that the government had acquired a huge tract land for the Kakarapalli project in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district by giving a ‘throw- away compensation to famers only to benefit the private companies which failed to construct the thermal power project proposed there.