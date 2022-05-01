Andhra Pradesh: CPI urges Prime Minister to repeal sedition law

It is no longer suitable for a democracy such as India, says Narayana

It is no longer suitable for a democracy such as India, says Narayana

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Sunday observed that the sedition charges under the Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were ‘no longer suitable for a democracy such as India’.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Narayana appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate measures for the repeal of the sedition law.

“I have been the victim of the sedition law thrice and was imprisoned. We are not anti-nationals. Sedition law used to be imposed on Indians during the freedom struggle. It no longer has a place in India,” said Mr. Narayana.

Referring to the conversation between Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Narayana appealed to Mr. Modi to ensure that the sedition law was repealed.

Accusing the Prime Minister of favouring the capitalists, Mr. Narayana alleged that Gautam Adani was given the ‘authority on the maritime trade’ along the entire coast of India.

“It is because of the support extended by Mr. Modi, Mr. Adani has become a global business tycoon,” Mr. Narayana said.