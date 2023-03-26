HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: CPI to organise ‘mass deekshas’ on Polavaram project issue for two days from March 27

The party opposes the Centre’s move to reduce the height of the project, which it says is not beneficial for the State

March 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The CPI will be organising ‘mass deekshas’ on the Polavaram project issue for two days from March 27 (Monday).

Addressing the media here on March 26 (Sunday), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna alleged that the Central government was doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh on the project issue.

“The State government should construct the Polavaram project as envisioned, and see to it that its height is not reduced,” he said.

To highlight the issue, the party would organise the ‘mass deekshas’ in front of district Collectorates. Round-table meetings would be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and in Anantapur on March 29.

“It is not correct to reduce the height of the project to 130 feet from 150 feet. The Central government says compensation will be paid to the project-displaced families that fall within 130 feet of the project. The State will not benefit much if the height is reduced. Irrigation water to the Krishna delta and Sujala Sravanthi project in Uttarandhra is possible only if the Polavaram project is completed. Also, water can be provided to Rayalaseema,” Mr. Ramakrishna said, and wondered “why is the Chief Minister silent when the Central government is mulling reducing the height of the  project.”

Crop loss

This apart, the party leaders, along with the representatives of the Rythu Sangham, would visit the areas that suffered crop losses following the recent rains from March 29, the CPI leader said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the farmers suffered crop losses in an extent of three lakh acre, but the State government was “indifferent to the farmers’ plight.”

The CPI and Rythu Sangham leaders would study the crop loss and bring the same to the notice of the government, he said.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

