Andhra Pradesh: CPI sees need to oppose BJP’s plan to bring in Uniform Civil Code

July 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has stressed on the need to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) being pushed by the Central government.

Addressing the media here on July 2 (Sunday), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the CPI National Council meeting would be held to discuss the UCC issue in New Delhi from July 14 to 18.

The CPI would stage protests along with the other Left and secular parties. An action plan would be chalked out in this regard, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for the UCC would contradict India’s inherent diversity and unique cultural characteristics. The Union government was making attempts to introduce the UCC in the ensuing Parliament session, he said.

Following this, the minorities were feeling insecure, and the downtrodden would also face problems, he said.

“The BJP is trying to make India a Hindu nation. It is evident from its communal agenda in the recent Karnataka elections. The CPI will oppose the BJP’s attempts,” he added.