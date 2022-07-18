Andhra Pradesh: CPI leader urges TTD to ensure monetary aid to Bhajan artistes
They are also workers, says CPI national secretary K. Narayana
Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has advised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to consider the yeoman services of the ‘Bhajan’ troupe members and ensure suitable monetary compensation to them.
Addressing the thousands of workers who gathered at the TTD administrative building here on Monday demanding better recognition, he said the workers were not demanding pay hike or bonus akin to the regular employees, but only small recognition and a minimal monetary support for their activities.
“Though we are communists, we can not turn a blind eye to the devotion in the other person. Hence, we extend support to their cause,” he explained, adding that the party would reach out to farmers in the field, workers in a plant or devotional artistes in a temple, if they were denied what was due to them.
In this context, Mr. Narayana appealed to the TTD to recognise the artistes as ‘artistic workers’ in view of their performance in reaching the divine message across to the society. Bhajan artistes’ leader P. Yadagiri said the services of the existing Bhajan workers should be continued on priority basis.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.