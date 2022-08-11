Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: CPI faults SP’s statement on MP’s obscene video case 

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 11, 2022 21:32 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:32 IST

The CPI has made light of the observation of Anantapur SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli that the obscene video allegedly involving YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav “is a fake or edited one.”

In a statement on Thursday, CPI State secretary  K. Ramakrishna said that the video had tarnished the image of Andhra Pradesh in Parliament and led to discussion across the country.

Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had said the video was sent to the forensic lab for testing and that action would be taken accordingly. The MP had lodged a complaint with the police claiming it was a morphed video. Home Minister Taneti Vanita had said that action would be taken depending upon the forensic lab report.

“But the SP says that the video is either edited or fake. How can the SP come to a conclusion that it is a fake or edited video?” he questioned.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond to the issue and take action against the guilty, he added.

