Andhra Pradesh: CPI demands probe into ‘encroachment’ of Ujwala Foundation’s land

May 15, 2022 20:10 IST

Ramakrishna writes to Chief Minister

Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities pertaining to the land belonging to the Ujwala Foundation in Puttaparthi district.

Mr. Ramakrsihna, in his letter, said that devotees of Sathya Sai Baba had purchased the land belonging to the Ujawala Foundation about 40 years ago. “The leaders of the ruling and the Opposition parties grabbed the land. The 2-acre land earmarked for a park and roads has been occupied illegally. Following an agitation by the CPI against the encroachments, the then District Collector had constituted a three-member committee comprising the RDO, the HUDA chairman and the Commissioner,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

The CPI leader said there were allegations that the members of the committee were extending support to the land grabbers. “It is necessary to launch an inquiry into the land encroachment allegations, he added.