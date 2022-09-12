Andhra Pradesh: CPI demands bridge over Rachanapalli stream

‘People in Kodimi panchayat finding it difficult to commute to Anantapur due to overflowing causeway’

CPI Anantapur leaders submitting a memorandum to Joint Collector seeking construction of a bridge over Rachanapalli steam at Kodimi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Communist Party of India(CPI) has demanded that the State government lay roads and a bridge over the causeway on Rachanapalli stream, where two persons got washed away in the last 10 days while trying to cross it.

There were six drowning deaths in the undivided district of Anantapur in the ten-day period due to floodwater flowing in from Karnataka.

Memorandum submitted

Party’s Anantapur secretary V. Ramireddy, in a memorandum submitted to Joint Collector Kethan Garg during Spandana programme on Monday, said that more than 1,500 families, staying in Kodimi panchayat, were finding it difficult to commute to Anantapur due to the overflowing causeway.

He said they had to travel 15 km extra to reach their destinations in Anantapur city, just 7 km from their colony.

A road from Jyothi Basu colony to Syndicate Nagar on the Anantapur-Ballary highway and a bridge over the Rachanapalli stream are of immediate requirement, he added.

He also demanded immediate help to the family of Boyalingappa, a daily wager, who got washed away while trying to reach his workplace.

The Joint Collector directed officials to take immediate action in the matter.