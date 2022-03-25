Andhra Pradesh: CPI dares BJP for a debate on Rayalaseema development

‘Pending irrigation projects were not discussed during the Ranabheri’

At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is claiming that the ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’ held recently was a grand success, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has accused the BJP-led Central government of not extending the support required for development of the region.

“The pending irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region did not figure in the discussions during the Ranabheri programme,” alleged CPI district secretary G. Eswaraiah. He dared BJP general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy for a public debate on development of Rayalaseema.

“We are ready to face the BJP leaders. We invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain about the support the NDA government has extended for teh development of Rayalaseema during its eight-year rule,” said Mr. Eswaraiah and sought to know about the BJP-led Karnataka government’s stand on the issues pertaining to increasing the height of the Almatti project to 524 feet.

The Kadapa steel plant, which was promised on eve of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, has not seen the light of the day, he rued. “The Centre must disclose the feasibility of SAIL’s plan to establish the plant,” he said.

Halt for trains sought at Nandalur

Meanwhile, BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju submitted a representation to South Central Railway (SCR) principal chief operations manager in Secunderabad, seeking stoppage for certain express trains such as Rayalaseema Express, Venkatadri Express, Tirumala Express, Haripriya Express, Dadar Express and Sampark Kranti at Nandalur railway station. He pointed out that the trains had a designated halt at this station before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The trains are not stopping at Nandalur now, causing hardships to passengers.