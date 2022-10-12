Andhra Pradesh: CPI conference will unveil a road map to oust BJP-led government at Centre, says D. Raja

The national conference, which will also see the participation of delegates from 17 nations, will be organised in Vijayawada from October 14 to 18

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 18:34 IST

CPI general secretary D. Raja addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The 24th All-India Congress of the CPI will unveil a roadmap to oust the BJP-led government at the Centre in the 2024 elections, says its general secretary D. Raja.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Raja alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP were anti-democratic forces that needed to be ousted from power.

“There is a need for all the secular, democratic and regional political parties, including the Left parties, to come onto one platform to defeat the BJP-RSS combine in the 2024 elections ”D. Raja CPI general secretary

“The Constitution is under threat from the BJP-RSS combine. If this combine is to be defeated in the 2024 elections, there is a need for all the secular, democratic and regional political parties, including the Left parties, to come onto one platform,” Mr. Raja said.

The regional parties should introspect and decide whether it was good for the nation to sail with the BJP.

The BJP could not come to power in Tamil Nadu as all the democratic forces joined hands with the DMK, he said, adding, this was necessary to “save the nation, the Constitution and democracy.”

“The Narendra Modi-led government is the most disastrous in the history of India. The country has been plunged into an economic crisis due to the wrong policies of the BJP government,” he said.

Mr. Raja said that the party prepared a draft political resolution for the national conference that would organised here from October 14 to 18. The conference would be attended by delegates not only from the country but also 17 nations such as Russia, China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Latin America.

To a question on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “We need to watch its philosophy and ideology.”

CPI Central Secretariat members Atul Kumar Anjan and Vallabh Sen Gupta, national secretary and 24th Congress Reception Committee chairman K. Narayana, State secretary K. Ramakrishna, and assistant secretary M. Nageswara Rao were present.

Earlier, the CPI leaders garlanded the statues of B.R. Ambedkar and party veteran leader Chandra Rajeswara Rao.

