Andhra Pradesh: CPI calls for united struggle to unseat BJP, YSRCP govt.s

Communist Party of India(CPI) Andhra Pradesh Secretary K. Ramakrishna has called for a united struggle to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government at the Centre and YSR Congress Party government in the State.

The CPI would hold its national conference in Vijayawada from October 14 to 18 and rope in Chief Ministers of States ruled by non-BJP parties for a joint struggle ahead of the 2024 elections, he told a media conference here on Saturday.

He accused the BJP of misusing investigating agencies, including Enforcement Directorate, and toppling democratically-elected governments by resorting to ‘‘horse trading”.

People had no reasons to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had failed to double farmers’ income by 2020, generate two crore jobs per year and bring black money stashed in tax havens abroad, he said.

It was unfortunate that India had been ranked 101 in the global hunger index, he noted, adding that only a select few big corporates had benefitted under the Narendra Modi rule.

Coming to Andhra Pradesh, he said development had come to a standstill as the State’s debt had touched the ₹8.40 lakh crore mark from a mere ₹96,000 crore at the time of bifurcation, due to the alleged “wrong policies” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

White paper on financial position

Challenging the YSRCP government to come out with a white paper on the financial position of the State, he alleged that the employees were not in a position to get pay on the first of every month without access to fresh credit by the government.

He wanted the Chief Minister to announce Amaravati as the one and only capital of the State much before the conclusion of the farmers long march to Arasavalli. “It is not correct to harp on three capitals even after Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State to develop Amaravati as the capital,” he observed.