Andhra Pradesh: CPI blames Jagan for Polavaram project delay

Reverse tendering process did not yield the desired results, alleges Ramakrishna

The Hindu Bureau RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 21, 2022 20:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI Andhra Pradesh secretary K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delay in commissioning the Polavaram irrigation project, alleging that that the ‘reverse tendering process did not yield the desired results’.

“What was achieved by the reverse tendering process?. The project-displaced families are yet to receive full compensation. They are yet to be rehabilitated,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media here on Wednesday.

He said that the Chief Minister had the target of June 2022 to commission the project. “Now, he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) is blaming the previous TDP government for his failure to meet the target. He needs to fight with the Centre instead of attacking the opposition parties,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the idea of three capitals had led to ‘disputes among the regions’. “The YSRCP government could not speed up the construction of the capital in Amaravati. The three-capital proposal was floated to create disputes among the regions,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

CPI East Godavari district secretary Thatipaka Madhu and other leaders were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app