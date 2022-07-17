Andhra Pradesh: CPI blames delay in Polavaram R&R package for Godavari floods

The YSRCP government has failed in securing funds for the project, says Ramakrishna

The YSRCP government has failed in securing funds for the project, says Ramakrishna

Terming the Godavari floods as a ‘man-made disaster’, CPI Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna has blamed the Central and the State governments, saying that the situation could have been avoided, if the rehabilitation and resettlement (R& R) package for the Polavaram project was implemented in time.

“The delay in implementation of the R&R package accentuated the problems of the people living in marooned Godavari Delta. The Centre and State governments are responsible for the plights of more than two lakh people who are enduring flood situation,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media here on Sunday.

Alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has failed in securing funds for the Polavaram project, including the pending funds for the R&R package to the tune of ₹28,000 crore, the CPI leader suggested that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must hand over the national project to the Centre, which should bear the entire cost of the project.

Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must inspect the flood-hit areas, he said that the CPI, along with like-minded parties, would meet Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and highlight the woes of the Polavaram evacuees.

“A party delegation will tour the flood-hit areas on July 20 and 21 and contribute its mite for providing succour to the people,” said Mr. Narayana.

‘Liquor deaths’

Referring to the death of two persons owing to alleged consumption liquor, Mr. Ramakrishna said suspending the sale of a particular brand of liquor in the government-run shops would not suffice. He demanded a compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

“The government is trying to bury under carpet the hooch deaths including the ones reported from Jangareddygudem. The YSRCP has given a go-by to its poll promise pertaining to total prohibition in the State,” he said.

The CPI leader warned to launch a struggle by roping in other parties and Dalit organisations, if the the government did not rechristen the Videshi Vidya Deevena' scheme after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna inaugurated the conference of CPI Ongole unit and exhorted the cadre to step up struggles against the ''anti-people'' policies of the Central and the State governments. CPI Ongole unit Secretary Sd. Sardar was present on the occasion.