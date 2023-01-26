Andhra Pradesh: CPI, AITUC vow to step up stir against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

January 26, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the Communist Party of India and its trade wing All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will intensify agitation to exert pressure on the Union and State governments to retain the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the public sector, said CPI State Secretariat member G. Eswaraiah.

The activists, led by Mr. Eswaraiah and CPI District Secretary M.L. Narayana, came in a big procession to the Church Centre in Ongole on Wednesday on the occasion of completion of two years of the stir.

Leading a massive dharna in front the Prakasam Bhavan, Mr. Eswaraiah said they will not rest until the decision to privatise the steel plant is taken back.

It was unfortunate that the Narendra Modi government was bent upon selling the public sector units, which were built by years of toil by workers, he charged. The privatisation spree would only accentuate the unemployment problem in the nation, he opined.

ADVERTISEMENT