ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: CPI activists demand JPC probe into Adani row

February 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ONGOLE

‘Huge exposure’ of LIC and SBI to the stocks of Adani group is a concern, says CPI leader

The Hindu Bureau

CPI activists staging a demonstration in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (CPI) activists staged a demonstration in front of the LIC main office here on February 20 (Friday), demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani Group in the report published by US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research.

Leading the protest, CPI Ongole unit secretary P.V.R. Choudhary demanded that the assets of the Adani Group should be confiscated if it was found guilty as alleged in the Hindenburg report.

Expressing concern over the ‘huge exposure’ of public sector firms including the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI), Mr. Choudhary demanded that public money should be protected at any cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CPI activists also raised slogans against the ‘pro-rich’ Narendra Modi government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. while presenting the Budget, left the 40 crore labourers in the lurch and provided concessions to the corporate sector on a large scale. Andhra Pradesh was meted out a raw deal as no allocation had been made for projects concerning the State including the steel plant at Kadapa and railway zone at Visakhapatnam, said CPI Dalit wing State secretarty Karavadi Subba Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US