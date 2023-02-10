Andhra Pradesh: CPI activists demand JPC probe into Adani row

February 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Communist Party of India (CPI) activists staged a demonstration in front of the LIC main office here on February 20 (Friday), demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani Group in the report published by US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research.

Leading the protest, CPI Ongole unit secretary P.V.R. Choudhary demanded that the assets of the Adani Group should be confiscated if it was found guilty as alleged in the Hindenburg report.

Expressing concern over the ‘huge exposure’ of public sector firms including the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI), Mr. Choudhary demanded that public money should be protected at any cost.

The CPI activists also raised slogans against the ‘pro-rich’ Narendra Modi government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. while presenting the Budget, left the 40 crore labourers in the lurch and provided concessions to the corporate sector on a large scale. Andhra Pradesh was meted out a raw deal as no allocation had been made for projects concerning the State including the steel plant at Kadapa and railway zone at Visakhapatnam, said CPI Dalit wing State secretarty Karavadi Subba Rao.

