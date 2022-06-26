Andhra Pradesh: COWE to hold cooking contest for women

Event to be held at Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Nellore and Tirupati

Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), in association with Hands in Hospitality Chefs Association (HIHCA), will conduct a cooking competition for women in Andhra Pradesh, said COWE national president Madhu Tyagi.

Speaking at the launch of the programme here on Saturday, AP State Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) in-charge Chairperson A. Vijaya Sarada Reddy, who was the chief guest for the programme, said the competitions would create a platform for women in the State to start self-employment projects.

The competitions titled ‘Paushetik cooking contests’ would be held at Rajahmundry on June 30, Anantapur on July 11, Nellore on July 21 and at Tirupati on August 1.

Event chairperson Suman Kumar said the theme of the competitions was ‘Paushetik Millet Vegetarian’.

COWE South India president Radhika said that those interested could enrol their names by calling over mobile No. 9866668911.