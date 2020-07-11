Andhra Pradesh COVID tally crosses 27,000-mark with 1,813 new cases, 17 deaths

In an yet another biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the State witnessed 17 more deaths of COVID patients and detected 1,813 fresh cases during the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

The tally has gone up to 27,235 and the death toll mounted to 309. Of the total, 24,422 are local cases and 2,813 cases, including 2,385 of other State people and 428 of foreign returnees, are imported cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.

With the recovery of 1,199 patients, the number of recoveries increased to 14,393 and 12,533 patients are undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals and COVID care centres. The recovery rate is 52.85% and has been increasing over the past few days. The death rate is 1.13%.

Four deaths in Kurnool

Kurnool district witnessed four new deaths while Guntur and Vizianagaram districts witnessed three deaths each. Krishna and Nellore saw two deaths each and Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakapatnam reported on death each in the past day.

Of the total fresh cases, 1,755 are of locals and only 34 are of people from other States, and four are of foreign returnees. Of the total local cases, over 58% cases were reported from four districts.

Anantapur reported 311 new local cases, the highest number of cases seen in the past day. Close to it, Chittoor reported 300 new cases, while Kurnool and Srikakulam reported 229 and 204 new cases respectively. They are followed by East Godavari (143), Krishna (123), West Godavari (84), Nellore (76), Vizianagaram (76), Guntur (68), Prakasam (63), Visakhapatnam (51) and Kadapa (47).

Meanwhile, Anantapur almost beat Kurnool’s tally of 3,168 local cases, the highest in State, by reporting 3,161 local cases.

Guntur, in the third position, reported 2,867 cases and is followed by Chittoor with 2,509 cases. Next to them are East Godavari (2,374 cases), Krishna (2,298), Kadapa (1,692), West Godavari (1,611), Visakhapatnam (1,328), Prakasam (1,038), Nellore (1,031), Srikakulam (850) and Vizianagaram (495).

The number of samples tested so far is 11,36,225, including the 20,590 tested in the past day.